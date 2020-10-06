Public health offers free flu shots to some Dane County residents

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison & Dane County is opening a free drive-through flu clinic at the Alliant Energy Center in hopes of vaccinating all county residents against the illness.

In a news release published to its website Tuesday morning, PHMDC referenced "growing concern" of a potential "twindemic" of both the seasonal flu and COVID-19 overwhelming the healthcare system.

The drive-through flu clinic will offer free shots for those six months old and above who do not have health insurance or are on BadgerCare or Medicaid. Anyone below 18 years old will need a parent or legal guardian to accompany them.

"We’re making this as easy as COVID testing, with the ability to get your shot without even having to leave your car," said Sarah Hughes, immunization coordinator for PHMDC. Walkup and bike-through service will also be on offer.

She went on to note that people cannot receive both a COVID-19 test and flu shot in the same day per CDC guidelines.

2/2: Getting the flu can mean make you more susceptible to other illnesses like COVID, time off work/school, and increase chances of hospitalization. We recommend everyone 6 months and up get a flu shot as soon as possible. See our release for details: https://t.co/bTLLiwACS3 — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) October 6, 2020

The clinic will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m. It will also be open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The service will remain available until Nov. 21 or until flu shots run out.

Those hoping to get a shot need not show an ID. Staff will not ask about immigration status.

Interpreters will be on hand.

Those unable to get themselves to the Alliant Energy Center can contact the Public Health Transportation Line at (608) 243-0420 for a free ride.

Allow 15 minutes after receiving a shot to self-monitor for any possible side effects before leaving the Alliant Energy Center.