Safe adjustments to Halloween festivities

(WKOW) -- The CDC doesn't mind that you want to celebrate Halloween, but doctors want to make sure you're safe and limit exposure to COVID-19.

The holiday will look different this year, but you can still have fun.

If you plan to get dressed up, the CDC says don't substitute a Halloween mask for a cloth mask, unless it's made of two or more layers of breathable fabric covering your mouth and nose without gaps.

Also don't wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. The CDC says it can be dangerous because it could make it hard to breathe. Instead consider using a Halloween-themed mask.

Unfortunately, the CDC lists door-to-door trick-or-treating as a high risk activity when it comes to spreading coronavirus. For some parents, letting go of that tradition can be hard.

"I think the most important part for us is trying to get some sense of normalcy, but also reducing risk," said Benjamin Chapman, a food safety specialist.

When it comes to handing out candy, Chapman says packaged baggies may have a lower risk of spreading the virus compared to children going door-to-door.

"As opposed to all hands going into a bowl, or more risky, someone actually placing food, candy or treats directly into a bag," said Chapman.

He says food and food packaging have a low risk of transmission.

"Really the best risk management that kids can do and parents can do is just washing hands after handling the packaging before eating."