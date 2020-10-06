Sauk County reaches capacity for contact tracing

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Due to record high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, Sauk County Public Health has reached its capacity for contact tracing.

In a news release this morning public health officials said some close contacts may not receive a phone call if they have come into contact with someone who tested positive for the disease.

Public health recommends that if people have been six feet or closer for 15 minutes or more to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, they must:

Stay home for 14 days from the date of your last contact with that person, even if you get a negative test result. Symptoms can take up to 14 days to show up.

Monitor your symptoms 2x/day.

Contact your doctor for advice about testing or care.

Visit their website for Isolation and Quarantine Guidelines: https://www.co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/what-do-if-you-are-sick

“We can slow the growing number of positive COVID cases in Sauk County,” said Tim Lawther, Sauk County Health Officer “by wearing a face covering, maintaining social distance, staying home when sick, and avoiding large gatherings.”

Lawther recently resigned from his position because he said he did not receive the needed support from local elected officials. His last day is Oct. 14.