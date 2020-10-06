Small gyms devastated by coronavirus fear, restrictions

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s little evidence of Americans’ passion for fitness at thousands of small and independent gyms around the country _ the coronavirus outbreak has devastated these small businesses and put some in danger of closing permanently. Gyms, health clubs and workout studios reopened in late spring following government-ordered shutdowns but revenue has been decimated since then by restrictions on how many people can be onsite at once. Equally troubling for gym owners is clients’ fear of the virus that’s keeping people away. And some clients have discovered they can stay in shape by running or working out at home, so don’t need to use a gym anymore.