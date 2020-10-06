Still need to register to vote? Here’s how

MADISON (WKOW) -- Election officials are urging voters who have moved since they last voted, or who have never registered, to update their voter registration now.



Voters may verify their registration at myvote.wi.gov. Eligible voters who have a Wisconsin driver license or Wisconsin ID card may register to vote completely online using the MyVote website as long as they update their address with the DMV first.

Voter registration is also available at the polls on Election Day with ID and proof of address.

Otherwise, voters may start the voter registration process at myvote.wi.gov, print out the registration form, and mail it to the Clerk’s Office with proof of address. Voter registration is also available at your local municipal or county clerk’s office.

Proof of address may be electronic. Any of the following documents can be used to prove your address as long the name and address on the document correspond to the name and address on the voter registration form: