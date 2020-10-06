Stoughton group hangs purple ribbons to support student athletes

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- You'll likely see an extra splash of purple in Stoughton for the foreseeable future.

The Stoughton Sports Boosters are placing purple ribbons around the city as part of their 'Ready' Campaign. The non-profit says it is a show of support for student athletes.

The group has placed the ribbons at the homes of athletes who would have participated in this year’s Fall sports, as well as the athletes of last year’s spring and winter sports seasons whose programs were placed on hold because of COVID-19.

“These ribbons highlight that the Sports Boosters, coaches, and the community are ‘Ready’ in support of these student athletes—regardless of the effects of COVID-19. And we did it in ‘Stoughton Viking purple’ with very visible purple ribbon,” said Steve Lyons, President of the Stoughton Sports Boosters.

Purple is the official color of the Stoughton Vikings.