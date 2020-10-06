Supporters mirror Trump’s rosy projection of virus infection

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump’s supporters are not shocked that he caught COVID-19. Some are praising him because he managed to dodge it so long and think it might help his reelection. Very few think he needs to reevaluate his approach to the deadly virus. Although COVID-19 has killed more than 200,000 Americans, Trump supporters in several key states said they see the virus as a part of life. Many appeared to be taking a cue from the president’s airy message on Twitter telling people not to fear the virus.