 Skip to Content

Supreme Court rules Republicans can move forward with absentee ballot challenge

Updated
Last updated today at 4:32 pm
4:16 pm Top StoriesYour Vote
SUPREME COURT
Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON (WKOW) — The state Supreme Court has ruled that Wisconsin's Republican controlled Legislature has the authority to sue in federal court to block an absentee ballot deadline extension.

Republicans are seeking to undo a federal court ruling that extends the period absentee ballots can be counted in the battleground state until Nov. 9, six days after the election.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to clarify that the Legislature, along with the Republican National Committee and Wisconsin Republican Party, did not have the standing.

Author Profile Photo

Dan Plutchak

Social Media and Digital Content Manager, 27 News

Related Articles

Skip to content