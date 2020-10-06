Supreme Court rules Republicans can move forward with absentee ballot challenge

MADISON (WKOW) — The state Supreme Court has ruled that Wisconsin's Republican controlled Legislature has the authority to sue in federal court to block an absentee ballot deadline extension.

Republicans are seeking to undo a federal court ruling that extends the period absentee ballots can be counted in the battleground state until Nov. 9, six days after the election.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to clarify that the Legislature, along with the Republican National Committee and Wisconsin Republican Party, did not have the standing.