Truck hits, kills Adams County woman

ADAMS (WKOW) -- An Arkdale woman is dead after getting hit by a potato truck in rural Adams County Monday.

Lavina Pumphrey, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Pumphrey was working at 903 3rd Avenue in the town of Colburn when she walked in front of a truck that had been unloading potatoes.

The driver didn't see Pumphrey and drove forward, hitting her.

Waushara Ambulance, the town of Rome Police Department and Adams County Medical Examiner's Office assisted sheriff's deputies at the scene/