Trump administration faulted over breaks for oil companies

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. government watchdog agency is faulting the Trump administration’s handling of a COVID-19 relief effort that awarded energy companies breaks on payments for oil and gas extracted from public lands in Western states in more than 500 cases. The Government Accountability Office said Tuesday that haphazard rules for the program left the administration unable to say how much relief was given or if it benefited taxpayers. The Bureau of Land Management gave breaks on royalty payments from companies in at least five states due to workforce problems or other issues after the pandemic shut down much of the economy. The Trump administration also gave breaks to companies that extract oil in the Gulf of Mexico but has refused to release details on that program.