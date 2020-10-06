Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of COVID-19 relief until after the election. Trump tweets that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “not negotiating in good faith” and says he has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. The unexpected turn could be a blow to Trump’s reelection prospects and comes as his administration and campaign are in turmoil. Trump is quarantining in the White House with a case of COVID.