Turkey hits out at Canada for suspending arms exports

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey is accusing Canada of double standards after Ottawa suspended arms exports to Turkey as it investigates the use of Canadian technology in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Monday that he has suspended export permits to Turkey, which is backing Azerbaijan in the conflict, in line with Canada’s export control regime. He said he had instructed his ministry to investigate claims that Canadian drone technology is being used in the fighting. On Tuesday, Turkey, which has military cooperation agreements with Azerbaijan, accused NATO ally Canada of creating obstacles concerning the export of military equipment to Turkey “in a way that does not comply with the spirit of alliance.”