Two Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19, including a firefighter

BELOIT (WKOW) – Two Beloit employees recently tested positive for COVID-19, including one firefighter.

The city has completed contact tracing, and the firefighter had no public exposures, according to a news release from the city.

The firefighter was wearing full personal protective equipment, including an N95 mask, on the last shift this individual worked.

Several other firefighters who were in close proximity to this firefighter now are under precautionary quarantine.

Contract tracing confirmed that the other city employee had no exposure with the general public through work.

The employees will remain isolated under the guidance of the public health agency in the employees’ county of residence. \

The City of Beloit has had nine city employees test positive to COVID-19

between mid-May and now.