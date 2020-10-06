UK’s hospitality sector sounds alarm on jobs amid curfew

LONDON (AP) — The association representing the UK’s hospitality industry says that well over 500,000 jobs could be lost by the end of the year in the country’s pubs, bars and restaurants as a result of new coronavirus restrictions, The head of the association said Tuesday that the combination of a 10 p.m., local lockdown restrictions and a downturn in customer confidence has hit hospitality firms hard in recent weeks. Economists have forecast that unemployment will spike this winter, doubling to around 8%. That would push joblessness toward the 3 million mark, a level not seen since the early 1990s.