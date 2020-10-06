Update: Badgers QB Jack Coan has successful surgery on right foot

Badgers senior quarterback Jack Coan had a successful surgery on Tuesday on a right foot injury he sustained in practice over the weekend. In a press release, UW says Coan will be out indefinitely.

Coan suffered the non-contact injury during practice Saturday.

In his first full season as the Badgers’ starter in 2019, the Sayville, N.Y., native completed a school-record 236 passes for 2,727 yards – the third-highest single-season total in UW history – with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He was named last week a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and has been placed on preseason watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Manning Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Unitas Golden Arm Award.