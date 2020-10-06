 Skip to Content

Update: Badgers QB Jack Coan has successful surgery on right foot

Badgers senior quarterback Jack Coan had a successful surgery on Tuesday on a right foot injury he sustained in practice over the weekend. In a press release, UW says Coan will be out indefinitely.

Coan suffered the non-contact injury during practice Saturday.

In his first full season as the Badgers’ starter in 2019, the Sayville, N.Y., native completed a school-record 236 passes for 2,727 yards – the third-highest single-season total in UW history – with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He was named last week a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and has been placed on preseason watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Manning Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Alec Ausmus

Sports reporter

