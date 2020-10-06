US trade deficit up to $67.1 billion in August, 14-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the gap between the goods and services the United States sells and what it buys abroad climbed 5.9% in August to $67.1 billion. The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell 6.7% to $26.4 billion. So far this year, the United States has recorded a trade gap of $421.8 billion, up 5.7% from January-August 2019. Exports rose 2.2% to $171.9 billion, but imports rose more — up 3.2% to $239 billion.