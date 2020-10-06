UW Health running clinical trial on antibody cocktail used by president

MADISON (WKOW) -- After news came out that President Donald Trump was undergoing an experimental antibody treatment, doctors at UW Health say interest in the study spiked after months of running tests.

About a dozen patients are currently receiving the same treatment in the Madison area.

Lane Manning has had the coronavirus since mid-September.

"I still have a bit of a cough right now, but it's just sort of an itchy cough sort of thing," he said.

However, he had recalled a friend of his talking to him about an experimental clinical trial at UW Health to help treat coronavirus patients.

That friend was Dr. William Hartman, the principal investigator for the study.

"I trusted Doctor Hartman and I just love to be part of the research, if you can help someone save lives, why wouldn't you want to do that right," Manning said.

Dr. Hartman says they hope to get 25 to 50 people.

Dr. Hartman says it's too soon to say how the trial is going here locally but 275 people have already gotten the medicine nationwide and they got the first set of results last week.

"When patients receive the medicine versus the placebo they have a decreased viral load, so they're less infectious and their time to alleviation of symptoms is decreased and so they're getting better faster," he said.

The only person in the country that we know for certain didn't receive the placebo is President Trump, but Dr. Hartman says his situation is very unique and outside the norms of the study.

Manning says he has no way of knowing if he got the medicine or the placebo, but he does know how he's feeling now.

"I felt better immediately. I feel great right now," he said. "The first couple days, like I said, just like cold and flu symptoms, it wouldn't have stopped me. Now, I feel like I'm amazing I feel like I'm Incredible Hulk or something."