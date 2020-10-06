Virtual learning forces parents to leave jobs, adapt to changes

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Virtual learning is impacting more than just students during the pandemic. The change in schooling is causing some parents to make big decisions about their careers in order to be around to help their children.

The Siebold Family in Mount Horeb has five kids under the age of 10. Two of them are learning virtually.

The parents figured out a way to have one of them at home during online school until it's safe to go back into the classroom. But it hasn't been easy.

"He's basically taking a leave of absence from his job and getting a third less of his pay in order to do that," said mom Brenna as she talked about her husband.

