Wisconsin governor restricts public indoor gatherings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has issued a new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Wisconsin has become one of the worst hot spots for the disease over the last month as colleges and schools reopened and fatigue over wearing masks and social distancing has grown, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The order issued Tuesday limits public indoor gatherings to 25% of the room or building’s capacity, with some exceptions, such as schools, hospitals and childcare settings. A list of exceptions is HERE.

Gatherings in indoor spaces without an occupancy limit is limited to 10 people.

This directive is effective at 8 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2020, and will remain in effect until Nov. 6, 2020, and applies to any gatherings at locations that are open to the public such as stores, restaurants, and other businesses that allow public entry, as well as spaces with ticketed events.