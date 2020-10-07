2 guilty of supporting deadly Westgate mall attack in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan court has found two men guilty for supporting the 2013 attack on Nairobi’s upscale Westgate Mall that left 67 people dead. A third suspect was acquitted. The attack by four gunmen with the Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab was the first large-scale assault in Kenya’s capital. Al-Shabab had vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops in 2011 to fight the group in Somalia. The magistrate said although there is no specific evidence that the two men gave material support to the attackers, constant communication with the gunmen “was giving support to their endeavors.”