 Skip to Content

2 killed in collision between motorcycle, pickup truck

New
6:19 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two people died in a collision between a motorcycle and pick-up truck in Rock County. Authorities say the crash happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcycle struck the back of the pickup as it was attempted to make a turn off Highway 104 in Magnolia Township. Officials say a 67-year-old Janesville man and a 57-year-old Beloit woman were killed. Both died at the scene. Authorities say they weren’t wearing helmets. The pickup driver wasn’t hurt. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content