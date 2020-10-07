Alvin Cole’s family speaks out following decision to not charge Wauwatosa police officer

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After the Milwaukee County District Attorney announced Wednesday a Wauwatosa police officer would not be charged after shooting and killing teenager Alvin Cole, Cole's family expressed their frustration and disappointment.

Cole's mother and sister focused their frustrations on the D.A., John Chisholm.

"You stated that you did not justify this shooting, so I want to hear you say that publicly," Cole's sister Taleavia Cole said.

She continued by saying she believes Chisholm has failed for years to support families of people killed by police officers.

"I see a lump in that rug that he's been sweeping everything under," she said. "It's time to expose that stuff. It's time to expose what's under that rug because it's too much, and it's time for you to let the public know what's going on."

The family's attorneys were more critical of the process. Attorney Kim Motley said Jason Mensah, who shot Cole, did not sit down with the D.A. or an independent investigator to answer questions about what happened.

"Investigators, they routinely expect us as community members to sit with them, which we do, [and] to answer their questions, which we do," she said. "The fact that they did not do that, the fact that Officer Mensah did not do that speaks volumes."

Another attorney for the family echoed the same sentiment.

"This is a different standard than is used with non-police witnesses," Deja Vishny said. "This is a culmination of years of not holding police officers criminally accountable for their conduct, and in this community, this has to stop."

Though the family was clearly upset with the decision, Motley said they are simply seeking justice for their loved one.

"We are not at war with the Wauwatosa Police Department," she said. "We've always maintained that officer Joseph Mensah should be held accountable for his actions, and, unfortunately, today we disagree with D.A. Chisholm's assessment of what he saw."