AP Explains: Trump slams Russia probe; Dems cry foul

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russia probe is back in the political spotlight. President Donald Trump has ordered the declassification of any and all documents related to how the FBI and U.S. intelligence agencies investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race. Democrats have called the move a political stunt in the middle of his heated campaign to defeat Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election. Moreover, intelligence professionals say the move by the nation’s top spy — Trump loyalist John Ratcliffe — is a flagrant example of using intelligence for political purposes.