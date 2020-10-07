Belgium’s 1st transgender vice premier target of verbal barb

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s first transgender politician to reach the higher echelons of government has come under stinging attack from the country’s extreme right, only days after she was appointed. The new Belgian government sworn in Saturday includes Green Vice Premier Petra De Sutter, a professor specializing in gynecology and fertility who had been a member of the EU parliament since last year. But Bart Claes of the Flemish Interest party posted on Facebook that she “wants to destroy and replace all cornerstones of our Western civilization.” Her party colleague and legislator Bjorn Rzoska on Wednesday decried attempts to “dehumanize her,” and was backed by the legislature chairperson.