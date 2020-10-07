Biden lead over Trump remains steady in latest state poll

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A new Marquette Law School Poll finds that amid major developments on the campaign trail, there has been little change in Wisconsin voters' presidential preferences.

Among Wisconsin likely voters, 46% say they will vote for Joe Biden, 41% say they will vote for Donald Trump and 4% for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen in presidential election.

A month ago, it was Biden 47%, Trump 43%, Jorgensen 4%. In early August, it was Biden 49% and Trump 44% (Jorgensen not included then). In June, it was Biden 50%, Trump 44%.

Who did the best in the first presidential debate?

According to the poll, among registered voters, 41% say Biden, 20% say Trump, while 14% say both did badly.

There were substantial differences by partisanship in perceptions of the first debate.

Among Republicans, 41% say Trump did better, 9% say Biden did. Among Democrats, it’s Biden 76%, Trump 1%.