Croatia tycoon Todoric acquitted in one trial, more pending

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Croatian court has acquitted the country’s best-known tycoon in one of the cases related to the collapse of a retail company that has shaken the Balkan region. The County Court in the capital Zagreb on Wednesday ruled that Ivica Todoric and three others were not guilty of charges that they syphoned 1.25 million euros (or $1.47 million) from the firm Agrokor. Todoric has been accused of mismanaging Agrokor and embezzling millions. He was arrested in London in 2017 and extradited to his native Croatia. More proceedings against Todoric are pending. He has pleaded not guilty.