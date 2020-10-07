Dane County exec says COVID-19 situation is getting worse by the day

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is not holding back when it comes to describing what he calls a worsening situation due to COVID-19, highlighted by another record day of hospitalizations.

Parisi released the following statement.

"Today, hospitals across Dane county are reporting they are treating 59 patients for Covid-19, and 16 of them are now in intensive care."

"Some of our worst fears are being realized. Please stay home if you can. Please limit trips. Please socially distance. Please wear a mask. Please don't think you are invincible or it can't happen to you. To every family of a loved one now in the hospital - our hearts are with all of you."

"The testing site at the Alliant Energy Center processed a state record 3,150 tests yesterday (Tuesday, October 6). That is the most number of tests ever done in an eight hour period in Wisconsin. 75% of those tested were residents of Dane County, the rest came from as far away as Racine and Brown counties."

"Our county and state are beginning to experience the full effects of this pandemic. Sadly, this is all too real."