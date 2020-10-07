Dane County reports the most deer/vehicle crashes in state, WisDOT says ‘be alert’

MADISON (WKOW) -- As deer activity picks up, Wisconsin officials are reminding drivers to be alert on the roads.

“The best strategy to protect yourself and minimize the chance of hitting a deer is to buckle up, slow down and watch the road ahead carefully,” said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety. “Deer can be seen any time of day, but they’re especially active around dusk and dawn.”

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were 18,414 reported deer-related crashes in 2019 with 556 motorists injured and nine people killed. Dane County reported the most crashes.

WisDOT said there were 859 deer/vehicle crashes in Dane County. Other top counties include Waukesha County at 823 and Washington County with 758.

Officials said counties with higher traffic volumes and deer populations tend to record the most crashes.

WisDOT offered the following tips:

Slow down, eliminate distractions, and make sure all vehicle occupants are buckled up.

If you see one deer cross in front of you, watch for more. One long blast from your vehicle’s horn may frighten the deer away.

If a collision with a deer is unavoidable, brake firmly and stay in your lane. Avoid sudden swerving which can result in a loss of vehicle control and a more serious crash. If you hit a deer: Get your vehicle safely off the road if possible and call law enforcement. Be prepared to describe your specific location. It’s generally safest to stay buckled-up inside your vehicle. Walking along a highway is always dangerous as you could be struck by another vehicle. Don’t attempt to move an injured deer.



If you need to report an urgent car-killed-deer impacting traffic you are advised to call 911.