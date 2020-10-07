Davos forum to change town for virus-delayed 2021 edition

GENEVA (AP) — The next in-person gathering of the World Economic Forum won’t be in the Swiss town of Davos as usual. Organizers say the annual gathering in the Alpine snows — which has already been pushed back from the usual January because of the coronavirus — is planned from May 18-21 in the city of Lucerne and nearby Buergenstock. The meeting will depend on whether conditions will allow for healthy and safe participation. It will have a theme of “The Great Reset” in post-COVID-19 world. The gathering is expected to return to Davos in January 2022.