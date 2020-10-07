Debate over policing roils Kansas cradle of Brown v. Board

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A debate over policing is roiling the Kansas cradle of the historic Brown v. Board of Education decision against school segregation. Some advocates in Topeka see long-standing tensions between the police and the city’s 125,000 residents, particularly minorities. When police used force in 2018 and 2019, Black residents were on the receiving end 35% of the time, though they make up less than 11% of the community’s population. But advocates of change have been met by vocal support for the police. A weeks-old Facebook page for a Blue Shield group claims thousands of members. Nervous city officials are between the two camps.