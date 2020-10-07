DNR monitors wildlife with Snapshot Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Department of Natural Resources has a better idea about wildlife in the state thanks to a program called Snapshot Wisconsin.

Volunteers who want to participate post trail cameras that take pictures of animals as they pass by and contribute those to the DNR.

To date, more than 47 million snapshots have been collected through the program.

"There's no way a project like this could exist without volunteers, we have around 1,800 volunteers across the state who are hosting over 2,100 trail cameras," said program coordinator Christine Anhalt-Depies.

Data from the program helps the DNR make decisions about wildlife management.

The agency just opened this new online dashboard.