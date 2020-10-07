DNR unveils new data dashboard for Snapshot Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has unveiled a new data dashboard for Snapshot Wisconsin, which the agency calls one of its largest citizen science projects.

The DNR calls Snapshot Wisconsin, "a citizen science program that provides a unique opportunity for individuals, families and students to get involved in monitoring the state’s valuable natural resources."

Program volunteers host a network of trail cameras across the state, which take pictures of animals as they go by. The DNR says there are about 2,000 cameras spread across the state.

Agency officials say data from the program helps inform wildlife management decisions across the state, such as providing fawn-to-doe ratios in each county every year.

CLICK HERE to access the dashboard.