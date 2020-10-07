Drone video shows Australian surfer’s close call with shark

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A great white shark circled to within inches of pro surfer Matt Wilkinson’s board before darting away in a chilling encounter captured by a drone off the Australian coast. Wilkinson said he never saw the shark while he was paddling his board but heard a fin or tail break the water’s surface. He said in a TV interview he “had some weird vibes and just convinced myself that it was all good, as you always do when you’re out in the surf.” The drone is part of an Australian shark safety system and it later warned people to leave the water.