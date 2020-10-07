Dry, warm trend continues

MADISON (WKOW) - Summer has a resurgence by late-week with well above average temperatures.

TODAY

Sunny, a bit breezy and mild with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will spill from the northwest at 5-15 mph as a dry cold front passes by.



TONIGHT

Cooler as high pressure builds overhead under clear skies. Temps dip to the mid 40s.



THURSDAY

Sunny and pleasant with calm winds and highs in the mid to upper 60s.



FRIDAY

A wind kicks up out of the south causing temps to soar 15° above average in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.



SATURDAY

A warm weekend ahead with lots of sunshine and temps in the mid 70s.



SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and mild with a high near 70°.

MONDAY

The remnants of Hurricane Delta will move into the Midwest, possibly bringing a few rain chances. Highs stay mild around 70°.



TUESDAY

Another weather system moves in from the Central Plains possibly triggering a few more rain chances with



As of now, one of the days will have rain, but there's still uncertainty with how these two systems will interact and when the rain will impact us.