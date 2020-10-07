For Coptic Church, changes, questions after priest ouster

For years, Sally Zakhari says she has told priests and leaders in the Coptic Orthodox Church her childhood nightmare: how a Coptic priest abused her at her Florida home. She also told police. Zakhari went public with her allegations on social media in July and the church removed the priest from priesthood days later. For the ancient Coptic Church, which is usually closed about its inner workings, the unusually public sequence of events has been followed by some announcements of anti-abuse efforts — as well as questions about the handling of Zakhari’s allegations. The aftermath has also seen intense debates among some Coptic Christians