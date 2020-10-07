Former officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck posts $1 million bond

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was captured on video kneeling on George Floyd's neck for several minutes, will be released from jail.

Chauvin posted his $1 million bond and is in the process of being released, his attorney, Eric Nelson, told CNN Wednesday.

Sarah Fitzgerald with the Minnesota Department of Corrections said, “I can confirm he (Chauvin) is no longer in our custody.”

Chauvin is one of four officers charged with Floyd's death. He faces second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.