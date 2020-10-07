Former Oregon Congressman James “Jim” Weaver dies at 93

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — James “Jim” Weaver, a prominent Democrat and former congressman for Oregon’s 4th District, has died. He was 93. The Register-Guard reports that he died early Tuesday morning. No cause of death was given, but his wife told the newspaper he had been in a care facility for some time. Weaver served in Congress from 1975 to 1987 and was a tireless advocate for the environment, pushing for legislation to protect the wilderness and to secure protections for Pacific Northwest wildlife. In 1987, Weaver was succeeded by current Rep. Peter DeFazio, who also worked on Weaver’s staff. Weaver is survived by his wife, Katie Mason; his three daughters; and his ex-wife, Sally Weaver.