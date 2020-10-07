Free COVID-19 test site opening in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The City of Janesville is partnering with Rock County Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard to offer free COVID-19 testing.

Tests will be available Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 through Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. each day at Dawson Softball Complex, 900 Beloit Avenue, Janesville, WI.

Testing is open to anyone age 5 and older, but especially encouraged for those experiencing symptoms. COVID-19 symptoms include:

Cough

Fatigue

Sudden Loss of Taste/Smell

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Congestion or runny nose

Fever

Muscle Pain

Nausea or vomiting

Chills

Headache

Diarrhea

No appointment is necessary, though pre-registration is recommended. Please pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

This is a drive-thru testing site and anyone getting tested must stay in their vehicle. A nasal swab will be used to collect a sample by a uniformed member of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Due to limited testing supplies, up to 500 tests will be administered per day. The testing site will close for the day once 500 tests have been given.

A Spanish-language interpreter will be available for those who don’t speak English.

Please contact Assistant to the City Manager Maggie Darr at (608) 755-3103 with questions about the community testing.

The City of Janesville continues to closely monitor the impacts of COVID-19 and provide information to assist residents and businesses to respond to the emergency as it evolves. Stay up to date by visiting www.ci.janesville.wi.us/covid19.