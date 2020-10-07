George Floyd’s final words to be displayed on UW-Madison campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- George Floyd's final words will be projected on the wall of UW-Madison's Memorial Union Thursday night, according to a post on Facebook.

The presentation will be Thursday at 7 p.m.

Floyd died in May after a police officer pressed his knee into the 46-year-old's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Video of the encounter showed Floyd repeatedly telling police "I can't breath."

Michael Johnson, the CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, said he convinced the university to display the words to "remind the community that his life mattered."

"His words and this incident should never be forgotten by our country," said Johnson.

Johnson posted about the event on Facebook, including a rough transcript of Floyd's last words: