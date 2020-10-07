George Floyd’s final words to be displayed on UW-Madison campus

George Floyd’s final words to be displayed on UW-Madison campusUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- George Floyd's final words will be projected on the wall of UW-Madison's Memorial Union Thursday night, according to a post on Facebook.
The presentation will be Thursday at 7 p.m.
Floyd died in May after a police officer pressed his knee into the 46-year-old's neck for nearly nine minutes.
Video of the encounter showed Floyd repeatedly telling police "I can't breath."
Michael Johnson, the CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, said he convinced the university to display the words to "remind the community that his life mattered."
"His words and this incident should never be forgotten by our country," said Johnson.
Johnson posted about the event on Facebook, including a rough transcript of Floyd's last words:
Please
I can’t breathe
I can’t breathe
I can’t breathe
I can’t breathe
Mama
Mama
Mama
Mama
Mama
Alright
Alright
Oh my God
I can’t believe this
I can’t believe this
I can’t believe this
I can’t believe this
I can’t believe this man
Mama I love you
I love you
Tell my kids I love them
I’m dead
I can’t breathe for nothing man this cold-blooded man
Mama I love you
I can’t do nothing
My face is gone
I can’t breathe man
Please
Please let me stand
Please man
I can’t breathe
My face skinned up bad
Oh my God
God
Oh my God
I’m dead
Look at my face man
Please
Please
Please I can’t breathe
Please man
Please
Please man somebody help me
I can’t breathe
I can’t breathe
I can’t breathe
I can’t breathe
My father just died this way
Man I can’t breathe
My face it’s skinned up
Man
I can’t breathe
Please your knee on my neck
I can’t breathe shit
I will
I can’t move
Mama
Mama
I can’t
My knee
My neck
I’m through
I’m claustrophobic
My stomach hurts
My neck hurts
Everything hurts
I need some water or something
Please
Please
I can’t breathe officer
They going to kill me
They’re going to kill me man
Come on man
I cannot breathe
I cannot breathe
They’re going to kill me
They’re going to kill me
I can’t breathe
I can’t breathe
Please sir
Please
Please
Please
I can’t breathe