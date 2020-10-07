Google, Oracle meet in copyright clash at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court justices spent time discussing restaurant menus, computer keyboards, songs and even the periodic table in trying to resolve a copyright dispute between tech giants Google and Oracle. The justices were hearing arguments Wednesday in a dispute that is worth billions and important to the future of software. It wasn’t clear how the justices would rule, but some of the justices seemed at least concerned about what a ruling for Oracle could mean. The case before the justices has to do with Google’s creation of the Android operating system now used on the vast majority of smartphones worldwide.