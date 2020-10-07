Greek court to deliver landmark verdict in far-right trial

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court is to deliver a landmark verdict in the marathon, five-year-long trial against the country’s extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party, with security tight and anti-fascist rallies planned outside the court for the politically charged case. The 68 defendants in the trial include 18 former lawmakers from the party that was founded in the 1980s as a neo-Nazi organization and rose to become Greece’s third largest party in parliament during the country’s decade-long financial crisis. The trial encompasses four cases: the fatal stabbing of Greek rap singer Pavlos Fyssas, attacks on migrant fishermen, attacks on left-wing activists and whether Golden Dawn was operating as a criminal organization.