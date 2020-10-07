Green County man dies in combine accident

MONTICELLO (WKOW) — A Monticello man died after getting trapped under a combine Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The 62-year-old had been out picking soybeans in a field along Little Sugar Lane in the town of Washington, according to a press release from the Green County Sheriff's Office.

The combined "sustained mechanical problems and the operator was pinned under the head of the equipment while attempting repairs," the release said.

Monticello Fire Department, Green County EMS, Monticello Police, Medflight and Green County Deputies responded around 2 p.m.

The man was freed and responders worked to save the man's life.

Medflight arrived and said the man had died.