Here’s what to expect during the vice presidential debate and how you can watch

SALT LAKE CITY (WKOW) — Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will face off during tonight’s debate in Salt Lake City as coronavirus safety continues to be a concern.

The debate will be held at Kingsbury Hall, Nancy Peery Marriott Auditorium at the University of Utah.

It’s scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will be the moderator. The debate will be presented in nine segments, totaling 10 minutes each.

The debate will be presented in nine segments, totaling 10 minutes each.

The debates comes just days after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Several other people who attended a recent ceremony at the White House introducing Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barret also tested positive for the virus.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the Biden/Harris campaign requested a plexiglass shield between the two candidates. That request was granted.

The AP also reported the two candidates will be seated 12 feet apart.

