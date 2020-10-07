In about-face, Trump seeks to salvage parts of virus aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is trying to salvage its favored proposals for coronavirus aid now that President Donald Trump has ended negotiation with Democrats.

Trump tweeted for Congress to approve $1,200 stimulus checks and new aid for airlines and other businesses hard hit by the pandemic.

It's an about-face from his abrupt move on Tuesday to abandon talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She has rejected such piecemeal entreaties all along.

Pelosi did speak with Trump's treasury secretary on Wednesday morning about the possibility of passing a rescue bill just for the airline industry.