Italy eyes mandate for masks outdoors as virus rebounds

ROME (AP) — Italy is expected to order a nationwide outdoor mask mandate as the European country where COVID-19 first hit scrambles to keep rebounding infections from spiralling out of control. The government is demanding the move even though Italy’s overall per capita infection rate is among the lowest in Europe. But public health authorities have warned that a steady, nine-week upward trend in infections nationwide required action. The Cabinet meeting to approve the decree came on the same day that Italy added 3,678 new infections and 31 victims to its official coronavirus toll, the highest increase in new cases since the peak of the outbreak in April.