Judge extends injunction that prevents naming businesses with COVID-19 positive employees

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — A Waukesha County judge agreed to continue blocking Gov. Tony Evers' administration from releasing the names of businesses that have at least two employees test positive for COVID-19.

Online court records show that a hearing in the case has been scheduled for Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.

The records do not specify for how long the court's injunction will last, only that it was extended Wednesday during a motion hearing.

Waukesha County Judge Lloyd V. Carter first blocked the Evers administration from releasing the information on Oct. 1.

The initial order extended for five days.

Several media outlets have filed requests for the information, and Evers said that the state intended to comply with their requests.

"We have a legal obligation to the public to release that information," Evers said last week.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, a business interest group, filed a lawsuit against the governor and two agency heads claiming that the information amounted to patient-identifiable data from confidential health care records.

WMC President and CEO Kurt Bauer said in a statement last week that "this type of release has the potential to spread false and misleading information that will damage the brands of Wisconsin employers."

This is a developing story.