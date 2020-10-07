 Skip to Content

Judge: Separate trials for Tampa man accused of killing 4

11:21 am National news from the Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of a series of killings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood in 2017 will face four separate trials. A judge issued the ruling Wednesday morning. Lawyers for 27-year-old Howell Donaldson argued that a single trial for the four slayings would unfairly prejudice a jury to find him guilty. They said each of the four killings in the Seminole Heights neighborhood were distinct in time, location and circumstances. But prosecutors countered that there was a relatively short time frame between the killings and the fact that the same brand of bullet shell casings were found at the scenes.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content