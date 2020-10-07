Lawmaker: N Korea’s ex-ambassador to Italy defected to South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korea lawmaker says a senior North Korea diplomat who vanished in Italy in 2018 lives in South Korea under government protection. Jo Song Gil had been ambassador to Italy and would the highest-ranking defector to the South since a former party official and Kim family tutor arrived in 1997. South Korea’s spy agency earlier told lawmakers that Jo had left his residence in Rome with his wife and was at an unspecified location. The lawmaker who said Jo was in South Korea said he spoke on behalf of the parliamentary intelligence committee after a TV report on Jo this week.