Local ties to second day of NHL Draft

MADISON (WKOW) -- A pair of players with local ties were taken on the second day of the NHL Draft.

Wisconsin freshman forward Sam Stange was taken by Detroit in the fourth round with the No. 97 pick. The Eau Claire native was not selected a year ago coming out of high school. He says he tried to just go about his day this time around. Tony Granato stopped practice at UW to hand Stange a phone with a representative of the Red Wings on the other end of the line.

"It's really cool to be picked by an Original Six team, a team with the history like that, it's pretty cool. You know that the fans are going to be awesome there. So, it definitely doesn't hurt also that I'll be staying in red and white. So, that's another cool aspect of it."

In the second round, the Boston Bruins selected Verona native Mason Lohrei. The defenseman played for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL last season. He is committed to Ohio State.