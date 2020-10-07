Police release details of Breonna Taylor investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police have released details of the investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday that it was important to release the investigative files as quickly as possible, after making “necessary redactions.” He said much of the information in the files was included in records from the grand jury proceedings that were released last week. The files include investigative letters, interview transcripts, officers’ body camera videos, audio and video files of interviews, crime scene unit reports and search warrants. Some items were redacted, blurred or withheld for privacy or legal reasons.